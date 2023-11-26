54°F
Raiders News

Raiders safety arrested on DUI charges

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 26, 2023 - 12:00 pm
 
Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) on the sideline during the second half of an NFL game on Monday, Oct. 9, 2023, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders safety Roderic Teamer was arrested Saturday on a DUI charge after being pulled over by police for speeding, according to court records.

Teamer was activated from the injured reserve list to the active roster on Saturday and was in line to play on Sunday against the Chiefs. The Raiders have ruled Teamer out for the game in light of the situation.

According to Las Vegas Justice Court records, Teamer faces a misdemeanor DUI charge and a misdemeanor charge of speeding 21 to 30 miles over the speed limit. The case was filed Sunday, according to records.

In a statement, the Raiders said: “The Raiders are aware of an incident involving Roderic Teamer last night. The club is in the process of gathering more information and will have no further comment at this time.”

Staff writer Brett Clarkson contributed to this report.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

