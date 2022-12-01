62°F
Courts

He sped through an intersection, causing a deadly crash. He pleaded to a misdemeanor.

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 1, 2022 - 10:58 am
 
Updated December 2, 2022 - 11:50 am
Brandon Iglesias (North Las Vegas Police Department)
Jessica Cortez, left, embraces Chris Fellure, father of Brooklynn Fellure, a senior airman who ...
Jessica Cortez, left, embraces Chris Fellure, father of Brooklynn Fellure, a senior airman who died in a crash on July 4, during Brooklynn's memorial service at Nellis Air Force Base in Las Vegas on July 8, 2022. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Brooklynn Fellurem (Lisa Fellure)
A man who sped through a North Las Vegas intersection, killing a senior airman, pleaded guilty Thursday to a misdemeanor charge of vehicular manslaughter.

Brandon Iglesias was 18 when he drove 63 mph in a 35 mph zone, speeding through the intersection of West Deer Springs Way and Gliding Eagle Street on the afternoon of July 4.

A report from the North Las Vegas Police Department said his sedan collided with a car driven by a woman in her 20s. The 22-year-old passenger in that car, Brooklynn Fellure, died at University Medical Center later that day.

Fellure was a dedicated airman who worked in the 57th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, leaders from Nellis Air Force Base said at her funeral. Fellure was buried July 8 after a memorial on base with full military honors, including a 21-gun salute, taps and a flag presentation.

Iglesias was originally charged with two felony counts of reckless driving resulting in death or substantial bodily harm.

In a hearing Thursday, Justice of the Peace Pro Tem Robert Walsh expressed his surprise that vehicular manslaughter was a misdemeanor.

“Wow,” Walsh said. “I didn’t know that. OK.”

Iglesias’ attorney, Augustus Claus, could not be reached for comment after the hearing.

In a statement Friday, Lisa Fellure, the victim’s mother, wrote that the family was furious about the defendant’s plea deal.

“We feel he knowingly went twice the speed limit and he did not even apply the brakes,” she wrote. “We want justice for our daughter. … The damage he did to my precious baby was horrific and I plan to tell him about it in court.”

The defendant is scheduled to appear in court for sentencing Jan. 17.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

