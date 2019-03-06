Las Vegas attorney Alexis Plunkett to remain in jail without bail

Jailed attorney Alexis Plunkett appears for court a hearing at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, March 6, 2019. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco





A judge ordered Las Vegas attorney Alexis Plunkett, mired in legal trouble and facing two separate criminal cases, held without bail Wednesday.

Plunkett was arrested a day earlier on charges of bribing or intimidating a witness and dissuading or preventing a person from testifying.

Las Vegas Justice of the Peace Amy Chelini ruled that Plunkett must remain in the Clark County Detention Center without bail until at least Friday. Chelini made the ruling after prosecutors said they would ask another judge to review the latest charges against the lawyer.

Meanwhile, defense attorney Adam Solinger told the judge that he wanted the newest charges dismissed.

Plunkett was brought into Chelini’s courtroom in a belly chain, wearing a black shirt and county-issued blue pants and orange rubber shoes. She did not speak during the brief hearing.

A criminal complaint filed in Justice Court alleges that on Dec. 5 Plunkett tried to influence testimony of an unnamed witness in a criminal case by publicizing the person’s name on Facebook, using a pseudonym account and a rat emoji, “with the intent that the statement would threaten, intimidate, and/or place witness in danger of being harmed.”

In December, prosecutors accused Plunkett of threatening to have her former boyfriend killed behind bars.

The lawyer previously was accused of providing cellphones to jailed inmates, including the former boyfriend.

At a hearing in January, a judge issued Plunkett a stern lecture but refused to jail her in connection with the alleged threats.

According to the State Bar of Nevada website, Plunkett attended law school at the University of Arizona and has been licensed in the state since 2009. Her status is listed as “active.”

