Las Vegas lawyer who stole millions gets 16 to 40 years behind bars

Jailed estate lawyer Robert Graham pleaded guilty on Thursday to stealing more than $16 million from his clients. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Disbarred Las Vegas estate lawyer Robert Graham was sentenced to 16 to 40 years behind bars Friday for stealing more than $16 million from clients.

District Judge Kerry Earley imposed the sentence after 11 victims addressed the court, saying Graham’s “depraved actions” amounted to “utter disregard to (a) sworn and solemn oath.”

Graham, who is in custody at the Clark County Detention Center, pleaded guilty in September to five felony counts, including theft and exploitation of vulnerable people.

