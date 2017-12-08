ad-fullscreen
Courts

Las Vegas lawyer who stole millions gets 16 to 40 years behind bars

By David Ferrara Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 8, 2017 - 11:52 am
 

Disbarred Las Vegas estate lawyer Robert Graham was sentenced to 16 to 40 years behind bars Friday for stealing more than $16 million from clients.

District Judge Kerry Earley imposed the sentence after 11 victims addressed the court, saying Graham’s “depraved actions” amounted to “utter disregard to (a) sworn and solemn oath.”

Graham, who is in custody at the Clark County Detention Center, pleaded guilty in September to five felony counts, including theft and exploitation of vulnerable people.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact David Ferrara at dferrara@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-1039. Follow @randompoker on Twitter.

