Man accused of killing victim, mutilating face may face trial

A man accused of beating a victim to death and mutilating his face in downtown Las Vegas might go to trial.

David Westbrook, left, a public defender, listens as Judge Amy JoAnne Chenini presides over Colin Czech's, a murder suspect, hearing at the Regional Justice Center, on Wednesday, June 5, 2024, in Las Vegas. Czech was arrested on a murder charge in connection with the death of an unidentified man he was allegedly involved in a fight with near Las Vegas and Charleston boulevards. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

On Wednesday, Justice of the Peace Amy Chelini scheduled a preliminary hearing next month for Colin Czech.

The 29-year-old suspect was previously deemed competent to face the murder charge in connection to the April 28 slaying of Kenneth Brown.

At the preliminary hearing — slated for July 15 — a judge will decide whether Clark County prosecutors have enough evidence to advance Czech’s case before a jury.

Authorities allege Czech attacked Brown near a bus stop in the area of Charleston Boulevard and Las Vegas Boulevard South during the early morning hours.

A 911 caller reported seeing a man “eating the face” of another man lying on the ground, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Czech identified himself as homeless and told detectives that he had been in a fight with a “shape-shifter,” according to his arrest report. He also said that he was “tweaking,” hearing voices and that he had eaten the victim’s eyes and ears.

About 45 minutes before the fatal attack, an employee at a nearby convenience store called 911 to report that a man — who police later identified as Czech — had attacked a customer and was acting hostile.

Czech is being held at the Clark County Detention Center without the possibility of bail.

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com.