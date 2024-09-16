Michele Fiore said she was classified a terrorist. Prosecutors say she wasn’t.
Federal prosecutors said in a Monday court filing that Michele Fiore has not actually been labeled a domestic terrorist by the government, as her attorney claimed last week.
Fiore, 53, of Pahrump, was indicted by a federal grand jury in July on wire fraud and conspiracy charges. Prosecutors have accused her of raising tens of thousands of dollars for a statue of a fallen Metropolitan Police Department officer, Alyn Beck, but spending it on herself and her daughter’s wedding.
She has pleaded not guilty and her trial is scheduled to start on Sept. 24.
Last week, Fiore’s lawyer, Michael Sanft, said in court documents that the government branded her a domestic terrorist, possibly for her support of the Bundy family in its conflict with the federal government.
But those claims “rest upon a misreading of two FBI documents and are irrelevant to the wire fraud charges the defendant faces,” prosecutors said in a reply filed Monday.
Fiore referred comment to her attorney, who could not immediately be reached.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Contact Noble Brigham at nbrigham@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BrighamNoble on X.