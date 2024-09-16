81°F
Courts

Michele Fiore said she was classified a terrorist. Prosecutors say she wasn’t.

Former Las Vegas City Councilwoman Michele Fiore, left, who pleaded not guilty to federal charg ...
Former Las Vegas City Councilwoman Michele Fiore, left, who pleaded not guilty to federal charges of wire fraud and conspiracy, leaves the Lloyd George U.S. Courthouse with Sigal Chattah on Monday, Sept. 9, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Former Las Vegas City Councilwoman Michele Fiore, who pleaded not guilty to federal charges of ...
Former Las Vegas City Councilwoman Michele Fiore, who pleaded not guilty to federal charges of wire fraud and conspiracy, arrives at the Lloyd George U.S. Courthouse with her defense attorney, Michael Sanft, on Monday, Sept. 9, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 16, 2024 - 1:45 pm
 
Updated September 16, 2024 - 1:54 pm

Federal prosecutors said in a Monday court filing that Michele Fiore has not actually been labeled a domestic terrorist by the government, as her attorney claimed last week.

Fiore, 53, of Pahrump, was indicted by a federal grand jury in July on wire fraud and conspiracy charges. Prosecutors have accused her of raising tens of thousands of dollars for a statue of a fallen Metropolitan Police Department officer, Alyn Beck, but spending it on herself and her daughter’s wedding.

She has pleaded not guilty and her trial is scheduled to start on Sept. 24.

Last week, Fiore’s lawyer, Michael Sanft, said in court documents that the government branded her a domestic terrorist, possibly for her support of the Bundy family in its conflict with the federal government.

But those claims “rest upon a misreading of two FBI documents and are irrelevant to the wire fraud charges the defendant faces,” prosecutors said in a reply filed Monday.

Fiore referred comment to her attorney, who could not immediately be reached.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Noble Brigham at nbrigham@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BrighamNoble on X.

