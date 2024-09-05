Opening statements begin in trial of man seen attacking Las Vegas judge in video

Deobra Redden had been unmedicated for two months when he launched himself across a courtroom and attacked a judge, his defense attorney said.

But Redden, who is standing trial on a charge of attempted murder, did not try to kill District Judge Mary Kay Holthus, defense attorney Carl Arnold told a jury during opening statements in Redden’s trial.

“You always have to go back to intent, that is going to be the big question that you guys are going to have to deal with,” Arnold said.

Redden, 31, was captured in a viral video attacking Holthus during a sentencing hearing on Jan. 3, after the judge announced she would not be placing Redden on probation for an attempted battery charge. He pleaded guilty on Tuesday to six additional charges.

Before trial, Redden admitted that he leaped over the defense table, ran across the courtroom and jumped “Superman-style” at the judge, pulling her hair and hitting her on the head. He also admitted to spitting on a corrections officer after he was arrested.

The jury will not be told about the charges Redden pleaded guilty to before trial.

‘Homicidal ideations’

Chief Deputy District Attorney Elizabeth Mercer argued Wednesday that Redden told officials he had wanted to kill Holthus.

When corrections officers at the Clark County Detention Center approached Redden in his cell to perform a strip search, they found Redden lying on a bench. Mercer said that Redden got up and told the officers: “Sorry I’m moving so slow, I’m kind of sore today, I tried to kill a judge.”

Mercer also argued that Redden reported “homicidal ideations” towards the judge when he was processed at the detention center.

She showed the jury pictures of the six men who helped pull Redden off of the judge, including a corrections officer, two marshals, two prosecutors and a clerk. Mercer also showed the viral video of Redden throwing himself over the judge’s bench, the audio blaring through the courtroom as jurors watched Redden launch himself at the judge and struggle with the other men.

“We’re all here today because of that attack,” Mercer said. “Judge Mary Kay Holthus is here today because of the bravery and intervention of six men.”

Redden is accused of pulling Holthus’ hair, hitting her on the head and putting his hands around her neck, according to an indictment.

During the middle of Mercer’s opening statements, a loud, nearly indecipherable audio was blasted through the courtroom’s speakers. The audio was stopped after a few moments, and a clerk said that it appeared someone watching the trial through the court’s video conferencing software had been playing an “inappropriate video,” which those in the courtroom could not see.

“I’m sorry, this has never happened, at least not while I’ve been on the bench,” District Judge Susan Johnson said.

Not enough time for intent, defense argues

The trial quickly continued, and when Arnold gave his opening statements, he argued that Redden did not have enough time to intend on killing the judge when he launched himself at her.

He also argued that Holthus hit her head on the courtroom wall and was bruised from falling over, but she was not bleeding after the attack. He disputed that Redden touched Holthus’ throat.

“We’ll have specific evidence of where his hands were placed right before he was pulled off Judge Holthus,” Arnold said.

Arnold said that Redden’s recent attempted battery conviction stemmed from him swinging a baseball bat at his brother-in-law in April 2023. After that arrest, Redden refused to come to court multiple times and later refused to answer questions from a judge, and he was ordered to undergo competency treatment.

Court proceedings continued after Redden was put on medication. But Arnold said his client was without medication for about two months when he was released from custody prior to his sentencing hearing.

Arnold told the jury Redden is again on medication.

“He’s not going to wild out, trust me,” Arnold said. “I’ll tackle him if he tries to, you know, do anything like that. But bottom line, that’s not going to happen because he’s medicated, he’s calm, he understands what the proceedings are and what’s going on right now.”

Prior convictions

Redden has remained in custody since he attacked Holthus. Less than a week after she was attacked, Holthus sentenced Redden to between 19 and 48 months in prison for the attempted battery charge, stating that she was issuing the same sentence she was going to impose on Jan. 3.

Court records show that Redden has prior convictions for a gross misdemeanor count of malicious destruction of property, for a misdemeanor count of battery, and for felony counts of battery constituting domestic violence, battery with substantial bodily harm and theft. He has also gone through mental health court multiple times.

Arnold said he is no longer arguing that Redden is not guilty by reason of insanity, due to the high burden of proof for that defense.

The trial is set to resume Thursday afternoon, when prosecutors are scheduled to begin calling witnesses.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240.