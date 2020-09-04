Scott Gragson sentenced to prison in fatal DUI case

Real estate broker Scott Gragson was sentenced Friday to prison for driving drunk and causing a crash that killed a mother of three.

Real estate broker Scott Gragson was sentenced Friday to eight to 20 years in prison for driving drunk and causing a crash that killed a mother of three.

Gragson pleaded guilty in February to one count of DUI resulting in death and one count of DUI resulting in substantial bodily harm.

Prosecutors asked District Judge Michael Villani to sentence Gragson to at least 10 years behind bars and a maximum of 25 years. Defense attorneys David Chesnoff and Richard Schonfeld asked for a minimum six-year prison sentence.

Melissa Newton, a mother of three, was killed in the May 2019 wreck at The Ridges in Summerlin, while three others in Gragson’s vehicle were injured. As part of a lawsuit settlement, Gragson is expected to pay $21 million to Newton’s family.

Newton’s family and relatives of the injured passengers testified in court Friday alongside prosecutors. But Gragson was not in the room, and instead appeared over video with his attorneys.

Gragson reached settlements with Newton’s family and two other passengers, Greg Tassi and Christie Cobbett, before he pleaded guilty to the criminal charges.

Passenger Christopher Bentley’s suit was still pending.

Gragson admitted to Metropolitan Police Department officers that he drank for about five hours at a charity golf event, consuming “four to five mixed drinks” and Coors beers before the crash, his arrest report said.

In a sentencing memo, Gragson’s attorneys called him “compassionate, humble, ethical and caring,” pointing to a long list of charitable work he had performed, including founding a sleepaway camp for kids with cancer and serving on the Las Vegas Fire and Rescue foundation and the Hope For Prisoners board.

The memo also included about 170 letters of support for Gragson from prominent state figures including former Gov. Richard Bryan and Sig Rogich, a senior adviser to Presidents Ronald Reagan and George H.W. Bush.

