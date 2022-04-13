SEC sues Las Vegas lawyer, 6 others accused of running Ponzi scheme

The Securities and Exchange Commission has sued Las Vegas lawyer Matthew Beasley and six others accused of operating a multimillion-dollar Ponzi scheme.

Las Vegas police are assisting the FBI in a barricade and shooting situation in northwest Las Vegas on Thursday, March 3, 2022. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

The Securities and Exchange Commission has filed a federal lawsuit against Las Vegas attorney Matthew Beasley and six other men accused of operating a multimillion-dollar Ponzi scheme.

From 2017 through March 2022, at least $449 million from more than 600 investors flowed into the scheme through a Beasley Law Group bank account, according to the complaint filed Tuesday.

Those involved in the scheme are accused of using “the bulk of investor money to fund lavish lifestyles, including purchasing luxury homes and properties, a private jet, ATVs, boats, and numerous luxury cars for themselves and their relatives,” according to the lawsuit.

Beasley, 49, also is accused of using investors’ money to pay off gambling debts he owed to his “bookie,” whom he sent nearly $4 million from the scheme, according to the lawsuit.

In March, Beasley was shot by FBI agents who went to his Las Vegas home to question him about the Ponzi scheme, federal prosecutors have said. Beasley came to the door holding a gun, and at one point pointed it at his own head, prosecutors said.

Beasley was shot after he pointed the firearm at agents “in a sweeping motion,” according to prosecutors, and he barricaded himself inside his home for four hours.

During the standoff, the SEC lawsuit alleges, Beasley admitted that the investments he organized with companies controlled by Jeffrey Judd of Henderson were part of a Ponzi scheme. Federal prosecutors have previously said the scheme was worth $300 million.

Beasley now faces a charge of assault on a federal officer.

In addition to Beasley and Judd, defendants in the SEC lawsuit are Jason Jongeward of Washington, Utah, and Henderson residents Christopher Humphries, Shane Jager, Roland Tanner and Denny Seybert, who are accused of promoting the investment scheme to multiple investors.

Attorneys for Beasley, Jager and Jongeward did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Wednesday. Humphries’ attorney, Peter Christiansen, declined to comment.

Seybert did not immediately return a request for comment, and attempts to reach Tanner were not successful.

According to the lawsuit, Jager recruited several promoters to work under his supervision. Judd is accused of compensating promoters who found more investors.

The SEC claims the men offered investments in personal injury settlement contracts that offered high returns. Judd told investors that he handled the investment side of the business, and that Beasley managed relationships with personal injury attorneys and wrote purchasing agreements with the attorneys’ clients.

“(Beasley) confessed that he ‘got names of attorneys’ for the scheme but ‘I never actually talked to them,’” the lawsuit states. “He confessed that as Jeffrey Judd found more investors, ‘I made up more attorney’s deals and just kept growing it.’”

According to the lawsuit, Judd and Humphries told investors they were prohibited from contacting those involved in the purchasing agreements. But when investors reached out to lawyers listed on the purchasing agreements, the attorneys denied having the clients or knowing about the agreements.

The lawsuit also asks that the defendants and others who received money from the scheme be required to “disgorge all ill-gotten gains.”

