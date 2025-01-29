Suspect in Las Vegas home invasion that led to fatal police shooting found competent

Alejandra Boudreaux was indicted on charges including home invasion with a deadly weapon and assault with a deadly weapon constituting domestic violence.

Sentencing for Las Vegas kidnapping suspects delayed; one says he ‘maybe innocent’

Alejandra Boudreaux, accused in a home invasion in which police shot and killed the homeowner, is shielded from news cameras as she is removed from the courtroom before her initial court appearance at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas on Monday, Nov. 25, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The suspect in the home invasion that led to police fatally shooting the homeowner was found competent for her case to proceed Wednesday.

Alejandra Boudreaux, 31, was indicted in December on charges of home invasion with a deadly weapon, assault with a deadly weapon constituting domestic violence, child abuse or endangerment and fourth-degree arson. Brandon Durham, 43, who was killed by Metropolitan Police Department officer Alexander Bookman in November, had called police to report that Boudreaux had broken into his home.

Boudreaux was referred for a competency evaluation in December. At Wednesday’s hearing, District Judge Christy Craig said two doctors found her to be competent and one found her incompetent.

Craig found Boudreaux competent, meaning she can understand the charges against her and assist in her defense.

Defense attorney Alzora Jackson did not object; she said she believes Boudreaux is competent.

After court, Jackson declined to discuss Boudreaux’s diagnosis.

She said she’s been spending time with her client and trying to build a relationship with her.

“She’s lovely, absolutely delightful,” Jackson said.

Contact Noble Brigham at nbrigham@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BrighamNoble on X.