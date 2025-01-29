Suspect in Las Vegas home invasion that led to fatal police shooting found competent

50°F
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 29, 2025 - 9:53 am
 

The suspect in the home invasion that led to police fatally shooting the homeowner was found competent for her case to proceed Wednesday.

Alejandra Boudreaux, 31, was indicted in December on charges of home invasion with a deadly weapon, assault with a deadly weapon constituting domestic violence, child abuse or endangerment and fourth-degree arson. Brandon Durham, 43, who was killed by Metropolitan Police Department officer Alexander Bookman in November, had called police to report that Boudreaux had broken into his home.

Boudreaux was referred for a competency evaluation in December. At Wednesday’s hearing, District Judge Christy Craig said two doctors found her to be competent and one found her incompetent.

Craig found Boudreaux competent, meaning she can understand the charges against her and assist in her defense.

Defense attorney Alzora Jackson did not object; she said she believes Boudreaux is competent.

After court, Jackson declined to discuss Boudreaux’s diagnosis.

She said she’s been spending time with her client and trying to build a relationship with her.

“She’s lovely, absolutely delightful,” Jackson said.

Contact Noble Brigham at nbrigham@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BrighamNoble on X.


