Suspect in toddler’s death to be quarantined for 2 weeks

The man accused of killing 2-year-old Amari Nicholson will be quarantined for two weeks and did not appear in court Monday for a hearing on the murder charge.

In this May 12, 2021, file photo, Terrell Rhodes charged with killing Las Vegas toddler Amari Nicholson appears in court at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Jyrgio Hayes, a father of Amari Nicholson, 2, addresses the media at the Regional Justice Center, on Monday, May, 17, 2021, in Las Vegas. NicholsonÕs body was found Wednesday at the Siegel Suites at 454 E. Twain Ave., one day after Las Vegas police arrested Terrell Rhodes. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Yolanda Everett, left, Zak Hayes-Ramos, center, both aunts of Amari Nicholson, 2, and NichlsonÕs father Jyrgio Hayes, right, address the media at the Regional Justice Center, on Monday, May, 17, 2021, in Las Vegas. NicholsonÕs body was found Wednesday at the Siegel Suites at 454 E. Twain Ave., one day after Las Vegas police arrested Terrell Rhodes. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Yolanda Everett, left, and Zak Hayes-Ramos, both aunts of Amari Nicholson, 2, stand outside of the courtroom at the Regional Justice Center where Terrell Rhodes, charged in the death of 2-year-old boy Nicholson, appears in court, on Monday, May, 17, 2021, in Las Vegas. NicholsonÕs body was found last Wednesday at the Siegel Suites at 454 E. Twain Ave., one day after Las Vegas police arrested Rhodes. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Terrell Rhodes will remain at the Clark County Detention Center, where he is being held without bail, Justice of the Peace Harmony Letizia said.

Rhodes, 27, faces one count of murder in the death of the toddler, who disappeared May 5 from the Emerald Suites apartment complex.

He also is charged with four counts of resisting a public officer with a firearm and four counts of assault on a protected person with the use of a deadly weapon after Las Vegas police said he grabbed an officer’s gun while being taken into custody.

Amari’s disappearance sparked an extensive search by police, his family and the community. Police eventually located his body Wednesday in an apartment complex less than a mile from where he lived.

On April 30, Amari’s mother, Tayler Nicholson, went to Colorado to assist her mother and left Amari with Rhodes, according to his arrest report. Days before the child was reported missing, she told Rhodes that she was breaking up with him.

Rhodes eventually told police that he hit Amari after the toddler urinated in his clothes and that he was so upset he struck the child three to four times with a closed fist, the report said.

At some point, Amari turned blue and purple in the face and stopped breathing.

Outside the courtroom Monday, about a dozen family members and friends of Amari’s dad, Jyrgio Hayes, wore vibrant shirts depicting Amari as an angel.

The shirts read “Fly High Baby Amari” and “You are Loved,” and family members called for accountability. They also called for changes to the Amber Alert law. Police said Amari’s case didn’t meet the requirements under Nevada law.

“We’re here because we still need closure,” said Amari’s aunt, Yolanda Everett. “We’re coming from all over the country just to show him that Amari had options. He had people that cared about him, and he did not have to go this way. So we want to see Terrell Rhodes in court.”

Another court hearing is set for Tuesday.

Contact Briana Erickson at berickson@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5244. Follow @ByBrianaE on Twitter.