Las Vegas police find missing toddler’s body

Police on Wednesday located the body of missing Las Vegas toddler Amari Nicholson, hours after the man charged in his death was ordered held without bail.

Terrell Rhodes, charged in the death of a 2-year-old boy, Amari Nicholson, appears in court at the Regional Justice Center on Wednesday, May 12, 2021, in Las Vegas.

Terrell Rhodes, charged in the death of a 2-year-old boy, Amari Nicholson, is led into the courtroom for his initial appearance at the Regional Justice Center on Wednesday, May 12, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Terrell Rhodes, charged in the death of a 2-year-old boy, Amari Nicholson, is led into the courtroom for his initial appearance at the Regional Justice Center on Wednesday, May 12, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Terrell Rhodes, charged in the death of a 2-year-old boy, Amari Nicholson, appears in court at the Regional Justice Center on Wednesday, May 12, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Terrell Rhodes, charged in the death of a 2-year-old boy, Amari Nicholson, is led out of the courtroom after his initial appearance at the Regional Justice Center on Wednesday, May 12, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Terrell Rhodes is transferred to a vehicle by Las Vegas police. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department/YouTube)

Amari’s body was found near the 400 block of East Twain Avenue, the Metropolitan Police Department said in an afternoon statement. It was found less than a mile from where the 2-year-old boy was last seen. Further information was not immediately available.

Terrell Rhodes, 27, lied to authorities for about a week but later admitted to investigators that he had abused Amari and “hit the child numerous times, causing his death,” Chief Deputy District Attorney Tim Fattig said in court.

Rhodes hid the boy’s body, the prosecutor said, and police later found blood on a wall of his apartment, along with soiled child’s clothing.

Las Vegas Justice of the Peace Joe Bonaventure ordered Rhodes to return to court on Monday.

The boy’s mother, Tayler Nicholson, wrote on Facebook Tuesday night that she “never knew anything” about the alleged involvement of her boyfriend, Rhodes, in the disappearance of her son, screenshots of the since-deleted post show.

Amari vanished a week ago from the Emerald Suites apartments, 3684 Paradise Road, near East Twain Avenue. His disappearance prompted an extensive search by police, Amari’s family members and a cadre of volunteers who hoped to find the child alive.

In an interview with the Las Vegas Review-Journal on Wednesday morning, Sheriff Joe Lombardo said Rhodes told investigators where the boy’s body could be found, but “that proved to be false, so we’re still following up. So we’re asking the public, if they have any information, to assist us in that endeavor.”

Nicholson addressed Rhodes’ arrest and the apparent death of her child on her Facebook page Tuesday night.

“My baby is gone & is never coming home,” according to screen saves of Nicholson’s post that were circulated on social media.

“I never knew He did this he never said anything to me about his involvement,” Nicholson wrote in the post. “I trusted him and he betrayed me. He took my whole word from me my son comes first before anybody!! I never knew anything.”

Nicholson previously pleaded for the public’s help in finding her child on the same Facebook page, which has apparently been deleted.

“Please help look and please share all posts of Amari help bring our baby home,” she wrote last week.

The Review-Journal requested a jailhouse interview with Rhodes after his arrest, but Metro officials said in a Wednesday statement that he was unavailable “due to current custody classification.”

