Suspect pleads not guilty in stabbings that left 2 dead near UNLV

A 33-year-old man charged in a series of stabbings near UNLV pleaded not guilty on Thursday.

Christopher Martell has been charged with two counts of murder with a deadly weapon and two counts of attempted murder with a deadly weapon. He is accused of stabbing four homeless people, including two who died in the attacks surrounding the university.

Jody Devries, 57, was found dead with multiple stab wounds Sept. 14 on the 1400 block of East University Avenue, near Maryland Parkway and Harmon Avenue, according to the Clark County coroner’s office. Six days later, Mary Susan Miller, 74, was found dead from multiple stab wounds near East Flamingo Road and Algonquin Drive.

Martell was arrested Sept. 21 after police found him at the scene of another stabbing that left a man and woman in critical condition on the 2000 block of East Flamingo Road, the Metropolitan Police Department has said.

Justice of the Peace Eric Goodman ordered Martell to appear in court again on Oct. 12. Mace Yampolsky was appointed by the court to act as Martell’s attorney.

The defendant continued to be held in the Clark County Detention Center without bail. Attorneys have not yet had a hearing to address whether he should be granted bail.

