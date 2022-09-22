Suspect arrested in ‘stabbing series’ near UNLV

Las Vegas police announced an arrest Thursday of a suspect in the stabbing deaths of two women near UNLV.

Las Vegas police announced an arrest Thursday of a suspect in the stabbing deaths of two women near UNLV. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Surveillance photos of a suspect in the stabbing deaths of two women near UNLV are presented Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, by the Metropolitan Police Department in Las Vegas. (Sabrina Schnur/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Police investigate a homicide Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, on the 3900 block of Algonquin Drive in Las Vegas. (Jimmy Romo/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

LVMPD Homicide and Sex Crimes Bureau Capt. Dori Koren speaks during a press conference to provide updated information regarding a recent string of stabbing homicides on Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Amaya Edwards/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @amayaedw5

Las Vegas Metro Police Department Lt. Jason Johansson speaks during a press conference to provide updated information regarding a recent string of stabbing homicides on Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Amaya Edwards/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @amayaedw5

A 33-year-old man was arrested Wednesday in connection with the stabbings of four unhoused people near UNLV.

Christopher Martell was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on two counts of murder and two counts of attempted murder.

Jody Devries, 57, was found dead on Sept. 14 on the 1400 block of East University Avenue, near Maryland Parkway and Harmon Avenue, from multiple stab wounds, according to the Clark County coroner’s office.

Six days later, Mary Susan Miller, 74, was found dead from multiple stab wounds near East Flamingo Road and Algonquin Drive, the coroner’s office ruled.

Martell was arrested just before 6 p.m. Wednesday after police found him at the scene of another stabbing that left a man and a woman in critical condition. The woman, who was in her 30s, was pushing an elderly man in a wheelchair on the 2000 block of East Flamingo Road, Metro homicide Lt. Jason Johansson said.

In a press conference Thursday, Metropolitan Police Department Capt. Dori Koren said officers initiated major case protocol Tuesday after the second killing, employing assistance from UNLV police and local patrol officers and installing nearby cameras.

“Our team has been working nonstop since Tuesday morning on this major case protocol with little to no sleep, and thanks to their collaborative efforts, we were able to start zeroing in on a potential area for where we believed the suspect in this incidents was living,” Koren said.

Officers believe Martell lived near East Rochelle Avenue and Spencer Street based on the direction he left both stabbings. He was seen in a puffy jacket and a face mask walking away from the scene after both crimes, Koren said.

“We also coordinated with our office of community engagement who has our homeless outreach team to start doing operations in the area to contact the homeless, to advise them of what was going on but also to find out if any other homeless that live in the area have been attacked and it had gone unreported,” Johansson said.

Johansson said the suspect used the same knife in all four attacks. It remained unclear why he was targeting unhoused people.

Martell has prior charges of injuring or tampering with a vehicle in May. He was booked on resisting a public officer on June 5, but prosecutors did not press charges. Two weeks later he was cited for battery.

He is being held without bail and is scheduled to appear in court Thursday afternoon.

