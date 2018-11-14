Suspects in North Las Vegas girl’s shooting death appear in court

Two suspects made their first court appearances Wednesday in connection with the fatal shooting of 11-year-old Angelina Erives.

Jarquan Tiffith, left, and Damion Dill (North Las Vegas Police Department)

Damion Dill, left, and Jarquan Tiffith appear in North Las Vegas Justice Court on Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2018. (David Ferrara/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Damion Dill, left, and Jarquan Tiffith appear in North Las Vegas Justice Court on Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2018. (David Ferrara/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Two suspects made their first court appearances Wednesday in connection with the fatal shooting of 11-year-old Angelina Erives.

Damion Dill, 16, and Jarquan Tiffith, 20, were arrested last week in Las Vegas on charges of conspiracy to commit murder, murder with a deadly weapon and attempted murder with a deadly weapon.

At a brief hearing in North Las Vegas Justice Court on Wednesday, the two were shackled and wearing blue jail jumpsuits. They are being held without bail, and a judge ordered them back in court in January.

The Nov. 1 shooting near the 215 Beltway and Losee Road in North Las Vegas was intended to target a rival gang member in the neighborhood, but bullets flew into the wrong home and killed the girl, police have said.

Police found two other suspects the night of the shooting, including 19-year-old Guy Lee Banks III, who later died of a single gunshot wound to the head after a neighbor fired his legally owned gun at the suspects’ fleeing car.

Erin Hines, 17, whom police found with Banks, also faces charges of conspiracy to commit murder, murder with a deadly weapon and attempted murder with a deadly weapon.

Dill, Hines and Tiffith are all charged as adults.

Authorities have said another suspect has been identified but not arrested.

Angelina, known as Angie, was sitting at her kitchen table with her mom and two sisters, ages 6 and 14, helping paint the older girl’s science project when bullets came through the window. No one else in the home was injured.

Contact David Ferrara at dferrara@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-1039. Follow @randompoker on Twitter.