More suspects arrested in fatal shooting of North Las Vegas girl

North Las Vegas police announced additional arrests Thursday in the gang retaliation shooting that left an 11-year-old girl dead last week.

North Las Vegas police were called to the 6700 block of Courtney Michelle Street on Thursday, Nov. 1, 2018, and found an 11-year-old girl who had been shot. She died at University Medical Center. (Max Michor/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Officers arrested Damion Dill, 16, and Jarquan Tiffith, 20, on Wednesday in Las Vegas in connection with the deadly shooting last Thursday at 6705 Courtney Michelle St., near the 215 Beltway and Losee Road, North Las Vegas Assistant Police Chief Pamela Ojeda said at a news conference. Shooters intended to target a rival gang member in the neighborhood, but they fired bullets into the wrong home and claimed the life of Angelina Erives.

A final suspect in the shooting, which detectives have identified, has yet to be arrested, and police are not releasing his description because of the ongoing investigation, Ojeda said.

“We will continue to hunt down the third suspect, and our detectives will not rest until he is apprehended and justice is brought to this family,” she said Thursday.

Police found two other suspects the night of the shooting, including 19-year-old Guy Lee Banks III, who since died of a single gunshot wound to the head after a neighbor fired his legally owned gun at the suspects’ fleeing car. Erin Hines, 17, who police found with Banks, faces counts of murder with a deadly weapon, conspiracy to commit murder and four counts of attempted murder with a deadly weapon.

Hines appeared in court Wednesday, and a hearing was set Nov. 21. Hines told police he requested to drive the four other suspects because “he didn’t want to shoot anyone,” according to his arrest report.

North Las Vegas police released video from surveillance cameras during Thursday’s news conference, which showed a car stop on Courtney Michelle before three men got out and shot multiple times into a house.

It was unclear Thursday if Banks was one of the three suspects who fired. Hines told police the three suspects shot 20 to 30 rounds, according to his arrest report.

The neighbor who shot at the fleeing car after witnessing the shooting was a retired member of the U.S. Air Force Security Forces, according to the report.

The team that arrested Dill and Tiffith on Wednesday was made up of North Las Vegas police, the Metropolitan Police Department and the FBI, Ojeda said.

Dill and Tiffith both face charges of conspiracy to commit murder, murder with a deadly weapon and four counts of attempted murder with a deadly weapon. Dill will be charged as an adult in the case. Both remained in the Clark County Detention Center on Thursday.

Ojeda asked anyone with information about the remaining suspect in the shooting to contact North Las Vegas police at 702-633-9111.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter. Review-Journal staff writer Mike Shoro contributed to this report.