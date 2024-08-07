Trial set to begin for suspect in Las Vegas reporter’s killing

The murder trial for former Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles is set to begin on Monday with jury selection.

No charges filed yet against DUI suspect in NLV crash that killed girl

Robert Telles, the former public official accused of killing Review-Journal investigative reporter Jeff German, appears in court for a hearing at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2024. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

District Judge Michelle Leavitt presides over a hearing for Robert Telles, the former public official accused of killing Review-Journal investigative reporter Jeff German, at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2024. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Robert Draskovich, defense attorney for Robert Telles, the former public official accused of killing Review-Journal investigative reporter Jeff German, addresses the court during a hearing at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2024. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Robert Telles, the former public official accused of killing Review-Journal investigative reporter Jeff German, appears in court for a hearing at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2024. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Robert Telles, the former public official accused of killing Review-Journal investigative reporter Jeff German, appears in court for a hearing at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2024. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Former Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles is set to stand trial next week, nearly two years after he was arrested and accused of killing Las Vegas Review-Journal investigative reporter Jeff German.

District Judge Michelle Leavitt scheduled the trial to begin with jury selection at 1 p.m. on Monday. Jury selection could last multiple days, and the entire trial is expected to take at least two weeks, attorneys said during a court hearing on Wednesday.

Telles is accused of killing German in September 2022 over articles the journalist had written about Telles’ conduct as a public official. The defendant has pleaded not guilty to a murder charge, and has maintained he was framed for the killing.

Meanwhile, prosecutors have consistently pointed to “overwhelming” evidence against Telles.

The trial had been delayed over a legal fight between the Review-Journal and officials who seized German’s personal devices after he was killed, because the devices may contain his confidential reporting information. Review-Journal employees have searched through the devices and are prepared to turn over information by Monday, said attorney Ashley Kissinger, who represents the news organization.

Leavitt said the attorneys will decide Monday afternoon if a trial delay is necessary because of information on the devices.

Telles’ defense attorney, Robert Draskovich, said Wednesday that the defense has hired an expert to fly to Las Vegas to help review the information.

Draskovich told reporters that he is concerned that information from the devices may not be available until the first day of trial. But he said Telles has repeatedly stated that he wants to move forward with a trial, “regardless of whether or not the Review-Journal finished their review of the devices.”

“Since the get-go my client, Mr. Telles, has vehemently maintained his innocence, and the facts will show whether or not the state can meet its burden,” Draskovich said.

When the trial begins on Monday, the judge is also expected to address two motions Draskovich filed on behalf of Telles. One motion is to dismiss Telles’ charges, and the other is to prevent prosecutors from using Review-Journal articles German wrote as evidence during trial.

Draskovich has said he does not expect the motions to affect the trial date, and that Telles wanted the motions filed “to protect the record.”

Prosecutors said Wednesday that they will call about 20 witnesses, and expect to rest their case by the fifth day of trial. Draskovich said he expects to call about a dozen witnesses.

Draskovich said it may be difficult to get a “fair and impartial jury” because of the publicity in the case. Court officials sent out several hundred jury questionnaires weeks ago to help narrow down the search, the attorney said.

Telles will have the opportunity to testify during the trial, and Draskovich said Monday that he anticipates his client will want to take the stand.

“Every criminal defendant in every trial has a right to testify,” Draskovich told reporters. “It’s a sacred constitutional right, and it’s my duty to observe his rights.”

Officials are bracing for a packed courtroom throughout the trial. From the start of court proceedings, employees with the Clark County public administrator’s office have watched nearly every hearing with Telles, wearing bright red shirts and pins with images of German’s face.

Four months before he was killed, German reported on allegations that Telles created a toxic workplace in the office and was maintaining an “inappropriate relationship” with another staffer.

Aleisha Goodwin, one of the employees named as a plaintiff in a federal lawsuit against Telles and the county, said employees in the office are planning to take turns attending the trial. Goodwin, who is anticipating being called as a witness, said each hearing has taken a toll, and that she’s looking forward to the stress of court proceedings coming to an end.

“I don’t want to keep doing this over and over,” she said.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240.