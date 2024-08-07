Trial to begin Monday for suspect in reporter’s killing
The murder trial for former Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles is set to begin on Monday afternoon with jury selection.
District Judge Michelle Leavitt scheduled the trial to begin with jury selection at 1 p.m. on Monday. Jury selection could last multiple days, and the entire trial is expected to take at least two weeks, attorneys said during a court hearing on Wednesday.
Telles is accused of killing Las Vegas Review-Journal investigative reporter Jeff German in September 2022 over articles the journalist had written about Telles’ conduct as a public official. Telles has pleaded not guilty to a murder charge, and has maintained he was framed for the killing.
Meanwhile, prosecutors have consistently pointed to “overwhelming” evidence against Telles.
The trial had been delayed over a legal fight between the Review-Journal and officials who seized German’s personal devices after he was killed, which may contain his confidential reporting information. Review-Journal employees have searched through the devices, and are prepared to turn over information by Monday, said attorney Ashley Kissinger, who represents the Review-Journal.
Leavitt said that the attorneys will decide Monday afternoon if a trial delay is necessary due to information on the devices.
This is a developing story. Check back for upates.
