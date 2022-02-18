54°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Covid | Vaccide Data
Courts

Woman sentenced for causing death of man she pushed off Las Vegas bus

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 18, 2022 - 9:18 am
 
Cadesha Bishop appears in court at the Regional Justice Center on June 22, 2021, in Las Vegas. ...
Cadesha Bishop appears in court at the Regional Justice Center on June 22, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A woman who pushed a 74-year-old man off a Las Vegas bus in March 2019, causing his death, was sentenced Friday to between eight and 20 years in prison.

Cadesha Bishop, 28, pleaded guilty on Dec. 27 to abuse of an older or vulnerable person resulting in death. She initially was charged with murder after being accused of pushing Serge Fournier off a parked bus near Fremont and 13th streets.

Fournier landed on his head about 8 feet from the bus doorway and died about a month later, according to Bishop’s arrest report.

Witnesses told detectives that Bishop was yelling profanities on the Regional Transportation Commission bus on March 21, 2019. As Fournier was passing Bishop in the aisle, he told her “to be nice to the passengers,” according to her arrest report.

Using both her hands, Bishop pushed Fournier off the bus, the report said. Fournier was holding what appeared to be a walker or folded basket when he was pushed, according to surveillance footage released shortly after his death.

Bishop grabbed her son’s hand and walked away from the bus without offering help, the report said.

In July, a judge revoked Bishop’s bail after she was charged with grand larceny of a vehicle, embezzlement and theft in a separate case, court records show. She previously had posted a $100,000 bail in connection with the murder charge.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
5 Vegas pizzerias land among top 100 in US, ranking says
5 Vegas pizzerias land among top 100 in US, ranking says
2
Nick Saban says lack of leadership led to Henry Ruggs’ crash
Nick Saban says lack of leadership led to Henry Ruggs’ crash
3
What did the NHL think of Nathan MacKinnon’s hit on Nolan Patrick?
What did the NHL think of Nathan MacKinnon’s hit on Nolan Patrick?
4
Police: Fight led to shooting at Home Depot in North Las Vegas
Police: Fight led to shooting at Home Depot in North Las Vegas
5
VICTOR JOECKS: Las Vegas’ megadrought shows there’s no need to stress about global warming
VICTOR JOECKS: Las Vegas’ megadrought shows there’s no need to stress about global warming
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
FILE - These Dec. 31, 2021, photos released by Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department show Jo ...
2 men indicted in Las Vegas New Year robbery-killings case
By Ken Ritter The Associated Press

Two California men were indicted Friday on murder and other felony charges in a series of New Year’s weekend robberies and shootings on the Strip that left two people dead.