Woman sentenced for causing death of man she pushed off Las Vegas bus

Cadesha Bishop appears in court at the Regional Justice Center on June 22, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A woman who pushed a 74-year-old man off a Las Vegas bus in March 2019, causing his death, was sentenced Friday to between eight and 20 years in prison.

Cadesha Bishop, 28, pleaded guilty on Dec. 27 to abuse of an older or vulnerable person resulting in death. She initially was charged with murder after being accused of pushing Serge Fournier off a parked bus near Fremont and 13th streets.

Fournier landed on his head about 8 feet from the bus doorway and died about a month later, according to Bishop’s arrest report.

Witnesses told detectives that Bishop was yelling profanities on the Regional Transportation Commission bus on March 21, 2019. As Fournier was passing Bishop in the aisle, he told her “to be nice to the passengers,” according to her arrest report.

Using both her hands, Bishop pushed Fournier off the bus, the report said. Fournier was holding what appeared to be a walker or folded basket when he was pushed, according to surveillance footage released shortly after his death.

Bishop grabbed her son’s hand and walked away from the bus without offering help, the report said.

In July, a judge revoked Bishop’s bail after she was charged with grand larceny of a vehicle, embezzlement and theft in a separate case, court records show. She previously had posted a $100,000 bail in connection with the murder charge.

