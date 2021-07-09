Driver to face DUI, wrong-way charges after NHP arrest

The Nevada Highway Patrol troopers stopped a wrong-way driver and arrested the person on suspicion of driving under the influence Thursday night.

(Nevada Highway Patrol)

The Nevada Highway Patrol’s graveyard shift stopped a wrong-way driver and arrested the person on suspicion of driving under the influence early on their shift Thursday night.

The arrest occurred at an unspecified time on the 215 Beltway near Windmill Lane, according to a tweet from NHP’s Southern Command.

#wrongway Graveyard shift got off to a quick start tonight. Troopers stopped this wrong way driver on 215/Windmill. The driver was arrested on suspicion of DUI. Graveyard Troopers save lives every night they work the road. #drivesafenv #dui #lasvegas #nhpsocomm pic.twitter.com/1Ju4Be4n2Z — NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) July 9, 2021

“Graveyard Troopers save lives every night they work the road,” part of the tweet said, noting the person’s blood-alcohol content was an estimated 0.195%, well more than double the legal limit.

No other specifics were provided.

On June 25, troopers arrested a person in a similar situation on U.S. 95 near Rancho Drive. Their preliminary BAC was .257%.

Earlier in June, a 26-year-old man was arrested after a wrong-way crash on U.S. Highway 95 that killed two people.

