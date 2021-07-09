98°F
Crime

Driver to face DUI, wrong-way charges after NHP arrest

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 9, 2021 - 12:03 am
 
(Nevada Highway Patrol)
(Nevada Highway Patrol)

The Nevada Highway Patrol’s graveyard shift stopped a wrong-way driver and arrested the person on suspicion of driving under the influence early on their shift Thursday night.

The arrest occurred at an unspecified time on the 215 Beltway near Windmill Lane, according to a tweet from NHP’s Southern Command.

“Graveyard Troopers save lives every night they work the road,” part of the tweet said, noting the person’s blood-alcohol content was an estimated 0.195%, well more than double the legal limit.

No other specifics were provided.

On June 25, troopers arrested a person in a similar situation on U.S. 95 near Rancho Drive. Their preliminary BAC was .257%.

Earlier in June, a 26-year-old man was arrested after a wrong-way crash on U.S. Highway 95 that killed two people.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

