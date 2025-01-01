55°F
Homicides

16-year-old suspect named in North Las Vegas shooting death

Arnaz Jones (North Las Vegas Police Department)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 31, 2024 - 4:30 pm
 

A 16-year-old has been named as the suspect in the shooting death of a man in North Las Vegas, police said Tuesday.

The North Las Vegas Police Department said in a news release that Arnaz Jones was identified as the suspect in the fatal shooting of a man Sunday morning in an apartment near the intersection of Centennial Parkway and Pecos Road.

Police said officers found the man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to his stomach area, and he was later pronounced dead. The suspect fled the area before officers arrived.

Police said detectives believe Jones is “armed and extremely dangerous,” and advised anyone who sees Jones to “not approach him” and to “call 911 immediately.”

Police describe Jones as a teenager with medium black hair and brown eyes. He is 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighs 140 pounds and was last seen wearing a gray hoodie sweatshirt with red, black and white writing on the front and back.

Anyone with information about Jones or the shooting is encouraged to contact the police department by phone at 702-633-9111 or call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Taylor Lane at tlane@reviewjournal.com.

