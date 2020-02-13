2 arrested in motorist’s November slaying in northeast valley

Two men arrested in the slaying of a woman shot while driving in northeast Las Vegas in November made their first court appearance Thursday morning.

Christian Walker, 19, makes an initial appearance in the Las Vegas Justice Court at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @EliPagePhoto

Alvie Herrell, 23, makes an initial appearance in the Las Vegas Justice Court at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @EliPagePhoto

Police investigating a homicide after a woman was found shot to death in a vehicle at East Lake Mead Boulevard and North Lamont Street on Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, in Las Vegas. Two men have been arrested on charges related to the case. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A black Cadillac is seen as police investigate a homicide and vehicle accident at East Lake Mead Boulevard and North Lamont Street on Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, in Las Vegas. Two men have been arrested on charges related to the case. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Alvie Herrell, left, and Christian Walker (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Patricia C. Salas, 48, was slain Nov. 25. Her body was discovered in her vehicle following a car crash at around 5 a.m. near East Lake Mead Boulevard and North Lamont Street. Police said she was driving east on Lake Mead when she was fatally shot.

Clark County Detention Center records indicate Alvie Herrell, 23, and Christian Walker, 19, were booked at the jail on suspicion of open murder with use of a deadly weapon and conspiracy to commit murder. Jail records and court proceedings Thursday morning indicate Herrell and Walker were arrested in the shooting of Salas, but no further details have been released about why police believe the two men are linked to the killing.

Las Vegas Justice of the Peace Joseph Bonaventure ordered the defendants held until bail can be addressed during a court appearance scheduled for Tuesday. Bonaventure, in addressing the defendants’ custody status, also said Walker had prior felony convictions in the state of Illinois.

“Mr Walker does have pending cases,” Bonaventure said. “He has a pending felony case pending preliminary hearing. He also does have prior convictions out of state, 2016, looks like the state of Illinois, for aggravated battery and a murder conviction. I don’t know the circumstances of that.”

The investigation of Salas’ slaying shut down East Lake Mead Boulevard for several hours. Authorities said Salas drove another quarter mile after she was shot before crashing her vehicle into a wall.

