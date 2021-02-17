53°F
Homicides

2 children found at scene of apparent murder-suicide in Henderson

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 17, 2021 - 9:56 am
 
Updated February 17, 2021 - 10:00 am
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Henderson police said two young children were at the scene of an apparent murder-suicide Tuesday night but were not injured.

Police were called to the 3000 block of Sunridge Heights Parkway, near Seven Hills Drive, around 6:30 p.m. for a welfare check, according to a statement from the Henderson Police Department.

Officers discovered a 25-year-old woman and a 29-year-old man dead at the scene.

In a news release issued Wednesday morning, police said two children, ages 2 and 14 months, and two dogs also were found in the residence. Police said all were unharmed.

The Clark County coroner’s office will identify the man and the woman once their relatives have been notified.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

