2 Las Vegas teens shot in double homicide remembered during vigil

About 100 people gathered Monday night for a candlelight vigil to honor two teens shot and killed in an Aug. 3 double homicide.

Mourners gather and say a silent prayer during a candlelight vigil for Harlee Deborski and Timothy Bailey at Desert Breeze Park on Monday, Aug. 12, 2019 in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A silent prayer is said during a candlelight vigil for Harlee Deborski and Timothy Bailey at Desert Breeze Park on Monday, Aug. 12, 2019 in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Mourners start arriving on Monday, Aug. 12, 2019, at Desert Breeze Park for a candlelight vigil for Harlee Deborski and Timothy Bailey, who were killed in a double homicide on Aug. 3. (Alexis Egeland /Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Family and friends gather for a candlelight vigil on Monday, Aug. 12, 2019, for Harlee Deborski and Timothy Bailey at Desert Breeze Park. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A t-shirt worn by Jason Deborski in honor of his son Harlee Deborski during a candlelight vigil for him and Timothy Bailey at Desert Breeze Park on Monday, Aug. 12, 2019 in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Mourners gather and listen to Jason Deborski speak during a candlelight vigil for Harlee Deborski and Timothy Bailey at Desert Breeze Park on Monday, Aug. 12, 2019 in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

(From left) Amanda and Jason Deborski stand with the father of Timothy Bailey during a candlelight vigil for Harlee Deborski and Timothy Bailey at Desert Breeze Park on Monday, Aug. 12, 2019 in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Mourners release balloons during a candlelight vigil for Harlee Deborski and Timothy Bailey at Desert Breeze Park on Monday, Aug. 12, 2019 in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Members of the Deborski family come together as they talk about Harlee Deborski during a candlelight vigil for him and Timothy Bailey at Desert Breeze Park on Monday, Aug. 12, 2019 in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The victims, 19-year-olds Harlee Deborski and Timothy Bailey, were remembered during the vigil at Desert Breeze Park in the western Las Vegas Valley.

Deborski and Bailey were both shot in the head at a home in northwest Las Vegas. The suspected shooter, 19-year-old Chance Underwood, was arrested Thursday on two murder charges. He is being held without bail at the Clark County Detention Center.

Before the vigil began, music played, lifting spirits as many people shared memories of the two fallen teens with each other.

Just before 9 p.m., Harlee’s father, Jason Deborski, thanked the roughly 100 people for coming to support the two teens.

“It means a lot to me to see how much love these boys had out here,” he said before the group lit candles and shared a moment of silence to honor the two teens.

After the moment of silence, about two dozen biodegradable balloons were released in their memory.

Trevor Goldman said Harlee and Tim were his younger sister’s friends, but he, too, became good friends with them six years ago and spent a lot of time with them.

The 21-year-old said the shooting suspect had been the two teens’ best friend, but that friendship ended. But, he said, no one could have seen the tragic shooting coming.

