70°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Homicides

2 suspects arrested in fatal August shooting on I-15

Law enforcement investigate a shooting on Interstate 15 southbound on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2024, i ...
Law enforcement investigate a shooting on Interstate 15 southbound on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2024, in Las Vegas. Law enforcement has confirmed that a driver was fatally shot. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More Stories
FILE - Las Vegas Police vehicle. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Boy shot, killed at east Las Vegas Valley house party
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas police investigate murder-suicide
Police are seeking two men shown on surveillance video leaving a 14-year-old homicide victim Fr ...
2 sought in leaving homicide victim, 14, at North Las Vegas hospital
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Son-in-law charged in Las Vegas stabbing death
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 20, 2024 - 11:05 am
 

Two suspects have been arrested for suspected involvement in a fatal August shooting on Interstate 15, police say.

Damarion Bell, 18, and Jasahn Lovette, 23, were arrested Friday and booked into the Clark County Detention Center on multiple felony warrants to include open murder with a deadly, accordiong to a Metropolitan Police Department news release.

About 8:30 p.m. Aug. 8, officers responded to the shooting on southbound Interstate 15 and found a man later identified as Darin Algee suffering from multiple gunshot wounds outside of his grey Q5 Audi SUV. He died at University Medical Center.

The investigation caused the closure of I-15 for several hours.

Algee was 31, according to the Clark County coroner’s office.

Anyone with information about this Metro’s Homicide Section at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555, or at crimestoppersofnv.com.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES