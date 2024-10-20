2 suspects arrested in fatal August shooting on I-15

Darin Algee was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds outside of his grey Q5 Audi SUV on Aug. 8. He died at University Medical Center.

Law enforcement investigate a shooting on Interstate 15 southbound on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2024, in Las Vegas. Law enforcement has confirmed that a driver was fatally shot. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Two suspects have been arrested for suspected involvement in a fatal August shooting on Interstate 15, police say.

Damarion Bell, 18, and Jasahn Lovette, 23, were arrested Friday and booked into the Clark County Detention Center on multiple felony warrants to include open murder with a deadly, accordiong to a Metropolitan Police Department news release.

About 8:30 p.m. Aug. 8, officers responded to the shooting on southbound Interstate 15 and found a man later identified as Darin Algee suffering from multiple gunshot wounds outside of his grey Q5 Audi SUV. He died at University Medical Center.

The investigation caused the closure of I-15 for several hours.

Algee was 31, according to the Clark County coroner’s office.

