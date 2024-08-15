101°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Homicides

Police seek help in finding shooter in I-15 slaying near Strip

Homicide I15 Public Help (LVMPD/YouTube)
Police investigate a shooting on Interstate 15 southbound on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2024, in Las Veg ...
Police investigate a shooting on Interstate 15 southbound on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
This is an undated courtesy photo of Darin Algee who was shot and killed while driving on Inter ...
This is an undated courtesy photo of Darin Algee who was shot and killed while driving on Interstate 15. (Courtesy Metropolitan Police Department)
More Stories
Miguel Narro, accused of shooting a Las Vegas store security guard over stolen groceries, appea ...
New murder charge for man accused in shooting of security guard
Testimony resumes in trial over reporter’s slaying — WATCH LIVE
3 takeaways from Day 3 of Robert Telles trial
Jaron Amey (Metropolitan Police Department)
Man arrested after Las Vegas shooting death of man found near dumpster
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 14, 2024 - 5:43 pm
 
Updated August 15, 2024 - 12:19 pm

Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying whoever shot and killed a man on Interstate 15 near the Las Vegas Strip last Thursday night.

Officers with the Metropolitan Police Department responded to the shooting on the southbound Interstate 15 and found Darin Algee suffering from multiple gunshot wounds outside of his grey Q5 Audi SUV, Lt. Jason Johannson said in a video released by Metro Wednesday afternoon.

Algee was 31, according to the Clark County coroner’s office.

Algee was accompanied by his 32-year-old wife and 4-year-old son, who Johannson said were “miraculously unharmed.”

Algee was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead due to a gunshot wound to the chest, according to the coroner’s office.

Police are confident the shooting occurred before 8:30 p.m, according to Johansson. Algee entered the interstate from Martin Luther King Boulevard near the Interstate 11, also known as U.S. 95, interchange. He was driving in the fast lane of the southbound I-15 between the Spring Mountain Road on-ramp and the Flamingo Road off-ramp when he was shot, Johansson said.

Johansson said police also know that the unknown suspect and vehicle were traveling south on Interstate 15 in the HOV lane to the left side of Algee’s vehicle.

Johansson asked for assistance from anyone who saw Algee’s vehicle before the incident, which he described as “very distinct,” and had paper license plates. He also asked for help from people who saw any suspicious activity, or could have dashboard footage of the incident.

People can call Metro’s Homicide Section at 702-828-3521, or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Katie Futterman at kfutterman@reviewjournal.com.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES
recommend 1
Victim in fatal I-15 shooting identified
recommend 2
Motorist shot dead while driving on I-15 near Strip, police say
recommend 3
A year later: Family of retired police chief killed while biking mourns loss, seeks justice
recommend 4
Report sheds light on North Las Vegas shootings that left 5 dead
recommend 5
Victim identified in fatal Las Vegas apartment shooting
recommend 6
I-15 near Strip closing to traffic this weekend as ‘Pave-A-Thon’ continues