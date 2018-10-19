2 traded gunfire in North Las Vegas triple killing, police say

Two gunmen exchanged fire at the scene of a triple homicide last weekend, one of whom is a friend of the slain family members who remains at large, North Las Vegas police said Friday.

Jose Easley Jr. (North Las Vegas Police Department)

Two gunmen exchanged fire at the scene of a triple homicide last weekend, one of whom is a friend of the slain family members who remains at large, North Las Vegas police said Friday.

Jose Easley Jr., 41, was arrested Wednesday evening in the deaths of 52-year-old Susan Nash and her two adult children, Deonte’ Nash, 31, and Dejona’e Nash, 20. He faces three counts of murder as well as counts of attempted murder with a deadly weapon, battery with a deadly weapon, assault with a deadly weapon, prohibited possession of a firearm and carrying a concealed weapon without a permit, court records show.

But police on Friday revealed that at least one family friend was with the Nashes during a confrontation with Easley. The unidentified family friend exchanged gunfire with the suspect, but police have not yet interviewed the second shooter, said North Las Vegas police spokesman Aaron Patty.

It was not immediately clear whether the family friend will face charges in connection with the firefight. A police report showed that a total of 17 shots were fired at the scene from two weapons.

The shooting happened about 8:40 p.m. Sunday in a parking lot near West Lake Mead Boulevard and Simmons Street, on the border between Las Vegas and North Las Vegas. Members of the Nash family confronted Easley following an earlier argument between the suspect and one of the family members, said Patty. He did not specify which family member was involved in the confrontation.

Patty said that the family member was at the location of the shooting with Easley when the argument broke out. The victim then went home and told his family about the confrontation, prompting the Nashes to return to the parking lot to confront Easley, Patty said.

The three died at the scene, while the father of Dejona’e Nash’s child also was injured in the shooting. He was hospitalized at University Medical Center with survivable injuries.

After news of the suspect’s arrest, Nash family friend Phantasia Mack told the Las Vegas Review-Journal that loved ones appreciated the help and support they’ve received since Sunday. But while thankful for the arrest, Mack said, the family and loved ones are still grieving.

“We still have to bury three people,” she said.

Court records show that Easley was previously convicted of attempted murder with a deadly weapon for a shooting that occurred north of downtown Las Vegas in 2002. He served time in the Nevada Department of Corrections from June 2003 to May 2016 for that crime, spokeswoman Brooke Santina said.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help cover burial costs for the Nash family.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter. The Associated Press contributed to this report.