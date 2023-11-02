2nd suspect in North Las Vegas shooting in custody

The shooting was reported Oct. 2 on the 20 block of Hoke Edward Court, a few blocks east of Craig Ranch Regional Park.

Tavion Tinsley (North Las Vegas Police Department)

A second suspect has been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting in North Las Vegas.

Tavion Tinsley, 20, was taken into custody Wednesday at an apartment complex on the 5800 block of West Charleston Boulevard, according to a release from the North Las Vegas Police Department.

Jimmy Smith III, a 21-year-old resident of North Las Vegas, died of multiple gunshot wounds, the Clark County coroner’s office reported.

Keara Drayer, 21, was arrested a day after the shooting.

