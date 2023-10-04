Suspect arrested in connection with fatal North Las Vegas shooting

Keara Drayer, 21, was arrested Tuesday. She was booked into the North Las Vegas Community Correctional Center on charges for open murder and challenging to fight with a deadly weapon.

Keara Drayer (North Las Vegas Police Department)

A suspect has been arrested in a fatal shooting in North Las Vegas on Monday.

Keara Drayer, 21, was arrested Tuesday. She was taken into custody by the Criminal Apprehension Team (CAT) and was booked into the North Las Vegas Community Correctional Center on charges for open murder and challenging to fight with a deadly weapon.

The shooting was reported about 4 p.m. Monday in the 20 block of Hoke Edward Court, a few blocks east of Craig Ranch Regional Park.

Jimmy Smith III, a 21-year-old resident of North Las Vegas, died of multiple gunshot wounds, the Clark County coroner’s office reported Wednesday.

The Criminal Apprehension Team is a multi-jurisdictional task force led by the FBI and housed in the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s Major Violators Bureau. It is comprised of representatives from the FBI, Las Vegas Metro, North Las Vegas and Henderson police departments.

