2nd teen booked at CCDC on murder charge in July shooting

A second teen has been booked into the Clark County Detention Center on a murder charge stemming from the slaying of a man at a Las Vegas convenience store in July.

Clark County Detention Center in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A second teen has been booked into the Clark County Detention Center on a murder charge stemming from the slaying of a man at a Las Vegas convenience store in July.

Las Vegas police said Edwardo Hernandez Cuevas, 20, was killed at a 7-Eleven on the 8600 block of West Sahara Avenue, near Durango Drive, on July 28. Police said Cuevas was in a vehicle at the store with two other people when the pair he was with tried to rob him. Cuevas ran into the store to get help. When he exited the store, he was shot in the head, police said.

Police said Adrian Womack, 17, was arrested shortly after the slaying on charges of murder with a deadly weapon, conspiracy to commit murder and robbery with a deadly weapon. Clark County Detention Center records show on Monday a second teen, Jamarquo Williams, 16, was booked at the jail on the same charges.

Las Vegas police Homicide Lt. Ray Spencer confirmed Tuesday that Williams’ arrest stemmed from the slaying of Cuevas. Williams is expected to appear in Las Vegas Justice Court on Monday.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.