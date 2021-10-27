3 arrested in retaliatory murder, Las Vegas police say

The brother of a man gunned down in August is among three suspects charged with murder in a retaliatory shooting, according to an arrest report released Tuesday.

Exavian Diaz, (from left) Mateo Facio and Briana Matus. (Metropolitan Police Department)

Mateo Facio (Metropolitan Police Department)

Exavian Diaz (Metropolitan Police Department)

Briana Matus (Metropolitan Police Department)

The brother of a man gunned down in August is among three suspects charged with murder in a retaliatory shooting, according to an arrest report released Tuesday.

Mateo Facio, 21, Exavian Diaz, 18, and Briana Matus, 20, were arrested Wednesday and each charged with murder, conspiracy and three counts of attempted murder, according to jail and court records. They are suspects in the quadruple shooting that led to the death of Kieron Hatchett, 23.

Hatchett died Aug. 29 from gunshot wounds to the head after a shooting at South Rainbow Boulevard and Westcliff Drive, according to the Clark County coroner’s office.

Investigators spoke to an anonymous witness, reviewed security footage from several businesses and used Snapchat archives to tie the group to the killing, according to the arrest report from the Metropolitan Police Department.

Officers were called to MountainView Hospital after four people arrived with gunshot wounds. Hatchett and another man were taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center because their injuries were worse than the other two, the report said.

The witness told police that the other man who was seriously wounded, De’Marcco Alexander, shot Anthony Emilian on Aug. 13 during a fight near Sunset Park. Emilian was Diaz’s brother, the witness told police.

Homicide logs maintained by Metro show no one was arrested in Emilian’s death because it was considered self-defense.

Snapchat records showed an account called “vegazmack” frequently communicated with Facio’s Snapchat account. Information on who owned “vegazmack” was redacted in the police report.

“‘Vegazmack’ asked for names, addresses, and phone numbers of people related to the (Aug. 13) homicide because they wanted retribution for Emilian‘s death,” the anonymous source said.

Video footage from nearby businesses on Aug. 29 showed Matus’ vehicle in the parking lot where the four victims were partying at Soul of Afrika, 1750 S. Rainbow Blvd. Police said Matus’ car was parked with people inside it and when the victims exited the club, Matus’ vehicle followed.

The vehicles ended up next to each other when they stopped at Rainbow and Westcliff, and cameras show bullets striking one vehicle. At the scene of the shooting, police found 14 bullets from three different guns.

Facio, Diaz and Matus are being held without bail and are scheduled to appear in court Thursday.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.