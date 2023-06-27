3 found dead in west Las Vegas apartment, 1 in custody

Three people were found dead in an apartment Tuesday morning in west Las Vegas.

Police investigate after three people were found dead at the Rancho De Montana apartment complex, 9105 W. Flamingo Road, on Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Jeff Burbank/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Three people were found slain inside an apartment Tuesday morning in west Las Vegas, and police said they had made an arrest in the killings.

Officers were called at 9 a.m. to a report of a man bleeding from the head who said he was attacked in the 9100 block of West Flamingo Road, near South El Capitan Way, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department.

Police had taped off a section of Rancho De Montana apartments at 9105 W. Flamingo Road, along with the main entrance and exit of the complex, where at least a dozen police vehicle were parked near a mobile command unit.

Officers found three people dead in an apartment in the area, and one person was detained.

At a news briefing, Metro homicide Lt. Jason Johansson told reporters that a man in his 30s was arrested after three people were found slain inside an apartment, including a man in his 50s and a woman in her 80s.

A maintenance worker who had apparently entered the apartment in response to a welfare check was found dead inside, he said.

Another maintenance worker who responded to the welfare check was stabbed and suffered injuries that were not life-threatening, Johansson said.

He would not say how the three people were killed.

Johansson said that the suspect, who investigators believe lived at the complex and had a relationship with at least two of the people killed, was arrested nearby carrying a “large sledgehammer type instrument.”

Johansson did not name the suspect and said that the victims who died had not been identified.

“There is nobody outstanding related to this incident,” Johansson said. “The suspect is in custody. Right now, the main focus of our investigation is to confirm the identities of the other people who are in the apartment and to confirm what caused this to occur.”

As police investigated the killings, residents of the complex were escorted by police in and out of their apartments.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

