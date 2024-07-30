3 inmates dead in altercation at Ely State Prison
An altercation broke out at prison leaving three dead and multiple offenders injured, a Nevada Department of Corrections news release stated.
Three Ely State Prison inmates were killed and several others were injured at the prison on Tuesday.
No officers were injured while nine offenders were transported for treatment.
The prison was placed on lockdown.
NDOC said it was working with multiple statewide and local law enforcement agencies on the incident.
The names of the deceased are not being released yet.
No further information is available at this time, as there is an active investigation.
