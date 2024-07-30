105°F
Homicides

3 inmates dead in altercation at Ely State Prison

Ely State Prison in Ely on Wednesday, July 11, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @cs ...
A sign marks the entrance to Ely State Prison, the location of Nevada's execution chamber, Wedn ...
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 30, 2024 - 4:07 pm
 
Updated July 30, 2024 - 4:08 pm

Three Ely State Prison inmates were killed and several others were injured at the prison on Tuesday.

An altercation broke out that left three dead and multiple offenders injured, a Nevada Department of Corrections news release stated.

No officers were injured while nine offenders were transported for treatment.

The prison was placed on lockdown.

NDOC said it was working with multiple statewide and local law enforcement agencies on the incident.

The names of the deceased are not being released yet.

No further information is available at this time, as there is an active investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Woman’s boyfriend sought in southeast valley fatal shooting, police say
Police: Man shot in Tuesday fight at convenience store arrested on suspicion of murder
Two arrested in California for October homicide, extradited to North Las Vegas
2nd suspect arrested after fight turns to fatal shooting in northwest Las Vegas
Suspect in 22-year-old woman’s death in 2020 arrested
Las Vegas police investigate southwest valley death