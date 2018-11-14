3 killed in North Las Vegas shooting were run over by vehicle

The North Las Vegas mother killed last month when a gunman opened fire on her family died of injuries she suffered after the suspect allegedly drove over their bodies.

Branden Bell, left, weeps as he speaks with his brothers De'Angelo Nash, center, and De'Andre on Tuesday, Oct. 16 , 2018, about the loss of their three family members who were killed in a parking lot at West Lake Mead Boulevard and Simmons Street last Sunday night in Las Vegas. The two brothers are holding photographs of their family during an interview with the Las Vegas Review-Journal. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Jose Easley (North Las Vegas Police Department)

Jose Easley Jr. appears before Judge Chris Lee during his felony arraignment at the North Las Vegas Justice Court on Monday, Oct. 22, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

A group of students, family and friends release balloons into the sky during a vigil honoring Susan Nash at Desert Pines High School on Oct. 24, 2018. Nash, a special education teacher's aide at the school, was shot and killed Oct. 14, 2018, along with two of her adult children. (Katelyn Newberg/ Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Clark County coroner’s office released its ruling on Wednesday, exactly a month after Susan Nash, 52, and her two adult children, 20-year-old Dejona’e Nash and 31-year-old Deonte’ Nash, were killed in a parking lot on the corner of Simmons Street and Lake Mead Boulevard in North Las Vegas.

Susan Nash died of multiple blunt force injuries, the coroner’s office ruled. Multiple gunshot wounds contributed to her death.

A heavily redacted arrest report released last month for the suspected shooter, 41-year-old Jose Easley, indicates that although one of the victims had been shot in the arm and shoulder-neck area, they had suffered internal injuries consistent with being run over by a car, including fractured ribs and a lacerated aorta.

Susan Nash’s children died of multiple gunshot wounds to the head, the coroner’s office ruled last month.

On Oct. 14, Easley, a four-time felon, exchanged gunfire with a friend of the Nash family after an argument between the suspect and the Nashes had escalated, North Las Vegas police said. Easley was arrested three days later on charges of murder, attempted murder with a deadly weapon, battery with a deadly weapon, assault with a deadly weapon, and other gun charges for being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm and for carrying a concealed weapon without a permit.

According to his arrest report, 17 shots were fired at the scene from two weapons. Members of the Nash family confronted Easley following an earlier argument between him and one of the family members. During that confrontation, Easley put a gun to the family member’s head, the report said. Police have not specified which family member was involved in the earlier confrontation, but said that it was not one of the three people killed.

The man involved in the argument went home but soon returned to the parking lot with his family and the armed family friend to confront Easley. After the exchange of gunfire, Easley sped off in a Chevrolet Tahoe, driving over the bodies of the victims, the report said.

The second shooter is not facing charges in connection with the firefight, police spokesman Aaron Patty said Wednesday.

