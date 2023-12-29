50°F
Homicides

5 officers ID’d in shootout with murder, carjacking suspect

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 29, 2023 - 7:51 am
 
Updated December 29, 2023 - 8:19 am
Police investigate the scene of an officer involved shooting in the area of Blue Diamond Road a ...
Police investigate the scene of an officer involved shooting in the area of Blue Diamond Road and Durango Drive in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2023. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
A police car with bullet holes at the scene of an officer involved shooting in the area of Blue ...
A police car with bullet holes at the scene of an officer involved shooting in the area of Blue Diamond Road and Durango Drive in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2023. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Las Vegas police Friday identified two police officers and three Nevada Highway Patrol troopers who shot at a murder and carjacking suspect Wednesday morning.

Metropolitan Police Department officers Jacob Mekeel and Timothy Brooks and highway patrol troopers Martin Moran, Danny Kincaid and Luis Villanueva were in a shootout with a man in his 30s near Blue Diamond Road and Durango Drive.

At around 3:45 a.m., officers responded to Placid Street and Maulding Avenue where police said the man shot and killed his mother. He then stole a police vehicle and led officers on a pursuit that included multiple carjackings.

In one carjacking, he killed a 39-year-old father of seven.

The pursuit ended at Durango Drive and Agate Avenue where the man was found dead in a van.

Mekeel, 27, and Brooks, 47, have been with the Metropolitan Police Department since 2018. They both are assigned to the West Community Policing Division in Enterprise.

Moran, 31, has been with Nevada Highway Patrol since 2019.

In August, Moran shot at a man who fired at him during a traffic stop near Mountains Edge Parkway and Rainbow Drive. No determination has been made on the August shooting.

Kincaid, 30, has been with highway patrol since 2023 and Villanueva, 30, since 2017.

The Clark County coroner’s office has yet to identify any of the people killed Wednesday.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com.

