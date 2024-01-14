‘A good dude’: Relatives mourn man shot dead at east Las Vegas apartment complex

The homicide occured in the 3700 block of Bonanza Road in an apartment complex, police said.

Police lights.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department were investigating a shooting death in the 370 block of East Bonanza Road on Jan. 14, 2024. While the Clark County coroner's office hadn't yet identified the man who was shot dead, family members identified him as Norzel Ross, 55.

Norzel Ross, 55, was fatally shot at an apartment complex in the 3700 block of East Bonanza Road on Jan. 14, 2024. (Photo courtesy Rae Lezron Yates)

Distraught family members spoke fondly of a man who was killed Sunday at an east Las Vegas apartment complex, with police saying the man was shot dead by his girlfriend’s son.

“He’s always there for me. He’s a good dude,” said Gavin Johnson, 58, who identified himself as the dead man’s brother.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting just after 11:10 a.m. Sunday in the 3700 block of East Bonanza Road, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Jason Johansson said to reporters.

Johansson said the preliminary details indicated that a man in his 50s was shot dead after an argument with his girlfriend at her second-floor apartment. The dispute became physical, and the the girlfriend’s son intervened.

The dispute between the girlfriend’s son and the man then became physical, and that’s when the son pulled a gun and shot the boyfriend, police said.

Officers arrived to find the man who was shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

“While she was in that verbal altercation that turned physical with her boyfriend, her son, who identified himself as the shooter, exited his room and intervened in the dispute between her and her boyfriend,” Johansson said.

“When he intervened, that turned into a physical altercation during which he produced a firearm and shot the boyfriend.”

Johansson didn’t identify the shooter or the victim. He said the shooter was in custody and cooperating with detectives.

“We don’t know everything about the argument that started before the shooting, and those are the facts and details we’re finding out right now,” Johansson said.

Family members of the man who was fatally shot identified him as Norzel Ross, 55. The Clark County coroner’s office hadn’t yet officially released the man’s identity.

Ross’ brother Gavin Johnson, 58, said he was in shock. Johnson said Ross had a daughter, lost his job last wee, and had been with his girlfriend for over 10 years.

Rae Lezron Yates, Ross’ sister, said he was a rapper and he was originally from Kansas City. She and her brother had just been celebrating the Kansas City Chiefs’ playoff win over the Miami Dolphins Saturday night.

“They loved him,” Yates said of the reaction of those who knew Ross.

“It’s messed up!” she wailed, crying. “It’s like a dream!”

