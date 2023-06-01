Arrest made in fatal downtown stabbing

A man was arrested Wednesday in the fatal stabbing of a homeless man near downtown.

Jesse Del Rosario (Metropolitan Police Department)

Jesse Del Rosario, 43, was jailed on charges of murder and battery on a protected person.

Records show that Del Rosario is suspected of killing a man in his 50s whose body was found Tuesday afternoon near the 1000 block of A Street.

Police said two homeless men were in a fight when the stabbing happened.

It was not immediately clear how Del Rosario was tied to the killing.

He is scheduled to appear in court Thursday afternoon.

