Homicides

Arrest made in fatal downtown stabbing

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 1, 2023 - 9:12 am
 
Jesse Del Rosario (Metropolitan Police Department)
Jesse Del Rosario (Metropolitan Police Department)

A man was arrested Wednesday in the fatal stabbing of a homeless man near downtown, records show.

Jesse Del Rosario, 43, was jailed on charges of murder and battery on a protected person.

Records show that Del Rosario is suspected of killing a man in his 50s whose body was found Tuesday afternoon near the 1000 block of A Street.

Police said two homeless men were in a fight when the stabbing happened.

It was not immediately clear how Del Rosario was tied to the killing.

He is scheduled to appear in court Thursday afternoon.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

