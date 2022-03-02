Arrest made in hookah lounge shooting that killed 1, injured 13

Las Vegas police arrested a 44-year-old man Tuesday in connection with the largest shooting in the valley since 2017.

Lee Frank Wilson (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Las Vegas police investigate at Manny's Glow Ultra Lounge & Restaurant, 953 E. Sahara Ave., after a shooting, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Lee Frank Wilson was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on one count of murder and 12 counts of attempted murder, according to jail records.

Wilson was arrested in connection with a shooting Saturday around 3:15 a.m. at Manny’s Glow Ultra Lounge & Restaurant, 953 E Sahara Ave., that killed one and injured 13 others, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department.

Metro Capt. Dori Koren said Saturday an argument at a private party early Saturday morning led to a shootout.

Bullets were scattered across the Historic Commercial Center District Saturday afternoon while police continued to find new evidence in the parking lot.

A dozen people were sent to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center and two were sent to University Medical Center.

Demetreus Beard, 33, died from multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Clark County coroner’s office.

It was the largest shooting Metro had investigated since Oct. 1, 2017, when 58 people were killed and hundred were injured. After the shooting, two people died from injuries suffered at the time, bringing the death toll to 60 people.

It was unclear Wednesday how Wilson was identified as a suspect. Jail records indicate he was being held without bail while awaiting a hearing Thursday morning.

Las Vegas Justice Court records showed Wilson had a criminal history dating back to 1998, including an assault with a deadly weapon case in 2008.

An arrest report from 2003 showed that Wilson was accused of shooting two dogs that belonged to a couple. He pleaded guilty to two counts of aiming a firearm at a human being, two counts of maiming or killing another person’s animal, being a felon in possession of a firearm and manufacturing or importing dangerous weapons, according to court records. He was sentenced to a minimum of 19 months in the Nevada Department of Corrections.

In March and June 2018 Wilson was charged with misdemeanor and felony domestic battery, respectively.

In 2019 Calvin Hicks, Demarlo Williams and Wilson were arrested and charged with conspiracy to commit murder and attempted murder after they accused of shooting two man and two cars in December 2018.

Wilson pleaded guilty to discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle and was sentenced to serve a minimum of one year in jail.

