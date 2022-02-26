14 shot, 1 killed at hookah lounge party in central Las Vegas

Fourteen people were shot and one man was killed Saturday morning after a shootout inside a hookah lounge in east Las Vegas.

The Metropolitan Police Department received multiple 911 calls around 3:15 a.m. reporting a shooting at Manny’s Glow Ultra Lounge & Restaurant, 953 E. Sahara Ave., near South Maryland Parkway, according to Metropolitan Police Department Capt. Dori Koren.

Detectives believe two men started arguing during a party at the lounge, which resulted in at least two guns being fired.

Koren estimated 14 people were shot and said victims were taken to several local hospitals, including University Medical Center and Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center. One man died and as of 10 a.m., and two people were in critical condition.

Koren did not have information on what kinds of guns were used or a description of a suspect.

“I can assure you they will be caught,” he said. “Our agency takes a lot of pride in the fact that our homicide section has the best solvability rate in the country.”

Koren credited the officers’ quick work at the scene, applying tourniquets and performing CPR.

By late Saturday morning, half of the large shopping plaza was still cordoned off with police tape. About a dozen cars were parked in front of the hookah lounge. Officers were still discovering evidence and extending the crime scene as stray bullets were found throughout the parking lot.

About 50 yards from the building, one parking spot was manned by an officer because of a small bullet with a stain on the pavement around it.

A black SUV parked directly in front of the entrance had a few tiny cones behind it, indicating evidence from the crime. A chair was flipped over in the parking lot, and a few feet away the front doors to the business were ajar.

Calls to the hookah lounge Saturday morning were not answered.

Around noon outside of the UMC Trauma Center, a black BMW sedan was parked near the entrance with its passenger-side doors open and was surrounded by police tape.

