2 teens arrested in fatal shooting near Las Vegas park

Two teenagers were arrested in connection with a fatal shooting that happened on Friday afternoon near a Las Vegas park, police say.

Man shot and killed near park full of kids, police say

Crime scene tape is seen at Lewis Family Park in the east Las Vegas Valley, where the Metropolitan Police Department was investigating a nearby fatal shooting on Oct. 4, 2024. (Akiya Dillon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A 19-year-old and a 16-year-old were arrested in connection with a fatal shooting that happened on Friday, near Lewis Family Park in Las Vegas.

Officers located and detained Serge Kamga, 19, and an unnamed 16-year-old boy at around 4:22 p.m., according to a Metropolitan Police Department release. Through the course of the department’s investigation, police say they learned that the victim was shot during a robbery over narcotics.

Both suspects were arrested and booked on suspicion of open murder, the release said. The victim’s identification has not yet been released.

