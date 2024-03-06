Autopsy report details scope of injuries from beating that killed Rancho student

Jonathan Lewis, Jr., 17, was pronounced dead Nov. 7. Investigators have said that a group of up to 10 teenagers perpetrated the beating, which was captured on video.

A photo of Jonathan Lewis Jr. is seen on a poster at a vigil held in Las Vegas on November 22, 2022. (James Schaeffer/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A 17-year-old Las Vegas boy suffered devastating and fatal complications from multiple blunt force injuries when he was attacked by a group of teens near Rancho High School, according to an autopsy report.

Jonathan Lewis Jr. was pronounced dead in the pediatric intensive care unit at University Medical Center six days after the Nov. 1 beating in an alleyway at 1308 N. 21st St., said the report, which was released by the Clark County coroner’s office on Tuesday.

Lewis’ injuries included a ruptured aneurysm of one of two vertebral arteries, which are located in the neck and supply blood to the brain; a subarachnoid hemorrhage, which refers to bleeding in the space surrounding the brain; anoxic brain injury, which means the blood wasn’t getting any oxygen; as well as traumatic cardiac arrest and acute respiratory failure.

Lewis’ cause of death was listed as complications from multiple blunt force injuries. The manner of his death was listed as homicide.

Investigators have said that a group of up to 10 teenagers perpetrated the beating, which was captured on video. Four of nine teenagers who have been arrested in connection with the killing were set to go to trial on April 1.

Damien Hernandez, 18, Dontral Beaver, 16, Gianni Robinson, 17, and Treavion Randolph, 16, have been indicted on counts of second-degree murder and conspiracy to commit battery. They have been charged as adults.

Surveillance and cellphone footage showed Lewis, who attended Rancho High, pushing another student, later identified as Robinson by his defense attorney. Lewis then took off his sweatshirt and punched another student before he was set upon.

Four other juveniles arrested in connection with the beating have admitted to voluntary manslaughter in juvenile court and agreed to a sentence of detainment in a juvenile correctional facility.

The case for another teenager was ongoing in the juvenile court system, pending a mental health evaluation, the Review-Journal reported in February.

