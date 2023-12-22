Bodycam footage appears to show police unknowingly directing UNLV gunman out of building

Las Vegas police Wednesday released a series of body camera footage from the response to the UNLV mass shooting on Dec. 6.

Two Las Vegas police officers responding to the scene of the UNLV shooting directed a man who appeared to Anthony Polito away from the scene, unaware that he was the gunman who had killed three professors, according to police body camera footage.

The footage released this week in three parts captured the officers running into Beam Hall after reports of an active shooter on UNLV’s campus on Dec. 6.

Alarms blared as the Metropolitan Police Department officers climbed a flight of stairs to a second-floor walkway inside the five-story building with their weapons drawn.

As they reached the landing, they noticed someone walking on a lower floor.

“Get out!” one officer yelled down.

Moments earlier, before the officers had entered the building, one of them acknowledged that a victim was being “driven out to Maryland Parkway. We need medical there.”

He approached someone outside who was not shown on video and asked: “Where is the shooter?”

“I don’t know that,” the person responded.

“Where was the person shot?” the officer asked.

“I don’t know that yet either,” the person said. “I just got here.”

“Is it this hall?” an officer asked before entering the business school.

The man inside wore a long black trench coat matching surveillance video played at police press conference where Sheriff Kevin McMahill identified 67-year-old Polito as the shooter.

He appeared to turn and glance up at the officers and continue walking slowly out of frame.

Polito killed UNLV professors Naoko Takemaru, Patricia Navarro Velez and Cha-Jan “Jerry” Chang and left another faculty members wounded.

University police detective Nathaniel Drum and officer Damian Garcia shot and killed Polito after he exited the building.

