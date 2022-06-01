Brothers arrested in North Las Vegas slaying

Police have arrested a second man on a murder charge in connection with a fatal North Las Vegas shooting in April, according to an arrest report released Tuesday.

A North Las Vegas police vehicle. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Jordan Dauterive, 18, was charged last week with open murder in the death of Ronald Moore, 34.

Dauterive’s brother, 24-year-old Byron Manning, had already been charged with murder in connection with the slaying.

Police initially were called to an apartment complex near the 3300 block of Civic Center Drive on April 7, after a report of gunshots, according to the report. Another caller reported that someone had been shot in the head. When police arrived, they found two women trying to help Moore, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Dauterive was questioned by police shortly thereafter, and told police he had gone to the apartment with family members because they had been told they had to move out.

He told police “several fabricated stories,” according to the report, before he changed his story again and said a fight had broken out between him and two other men at the apartment.

The other man, 24-year-old Byron Manning, also faces a murder charge in connection with Moore’s death. Police said in Dauterive’s arrest report that he grabbed an AR-15 rifle from a vehicle and gave it to Manning, who shot Moore.

Eventually Dauterive said “shots rang out” but did not say who had shot first. The report identifies Dauterive and Moore as brothers, and says they immediately fled after the shooting and were detained on the I-15 near Jean.

A woman told police that she had asked Manning to move his things out of their apartment after their 4-year relationship ended. Moore, the woman’s brother, was at the apartment because of threatening texts Manning had sent.

“The threats stated Byron was going to hurt somebody important in her life,” detectives wrote in the report.

Police initially let Dauterive go after interviewing him, but later arrested him on the murder charge while he was at North Las Vegas Justice Court, according to the report. A preliminary hearing is set for June 14.

