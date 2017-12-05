Burglary sparked deadly shooting in Northwest Las Vegas Valley

Martin Maycock (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Las Vegas police investigate a deadly shooting at a storage facility at 7441 W. Lake Mead Blvd. on Friday, Dec. 1, 2017. (Mike Shoro/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas homicide detectives have determined a burglary drove a storage facility manager to allegedly shoot Jeffrey Paget Friday night.

At about 7:10 p.m. Friday, the Metropolitan Police Department received a call from Storage @ Summerlin’s resident manager, Martin Addington Maycock, who called 911 to report that he had shot a man. When officers arrived at 7441 W. Lake Mead Blvd., Paget was found in the front seat of a stolen cargo van suffering from a gunshot wound to his chest.

Paget, 25, later died at University Medical Center. The Clark County coroner’s office on Monday ruled his death a homicide.

Maycock, the facility manager of 17 years, told detectives he was alerted about the burglary after hearing a loud bang. According to his arrest report, he confronted Paget after finding him trying to break into a motorhome.

“This is my friend’s,” Paget said to Maycock as he ran back to the stolen van, according to the police document.

Maycock, who police said is licensed to carry a weapon, fired once, missing the driver’s side tire. During an interview with police, which is detailed in his arrest report, Maycock said Paget was driving toward him when he fired another round through the driver’s side window. But a review of video footage on the property showed Maycock “did not appear to be in the path of the fleeing vehicle,” the report said.

The 60-year-old suspected shooter was booked Saturday into the Clark County Detention Center, where he faces one count of murder with a deadly weapon.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting or burglary is asked to call Metro at 702-282-3521 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

