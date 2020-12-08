Coroner identifies 24-year-old fatally shot at apartment complex

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified a 24-year-old Las Vegas man who was shot and killed early Sunday at a southwest valley apartment complex.

Police on the scene at an apartment complex where a man was shot and killed in the southwest Las Vegas Valley, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020. Marcos Valenzuela, 24, of Las Vegas, was the victim, the Clark County coroner’s office said. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Police on the scene at an apartment complex where a man was shot and killed in the southwest Las Vegas Valley, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020. Marcos Valenzuela, 24, of Las Vegas, was the victim, the Clark County coroner’s office said. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified a man who was shot and killed early Sunday at an apartment complex in the southwest Las Vegas Valley.

He was 24-year-old Marcos Valenzuela, of Las Vegas, the coroner’s office said.

About 3 a.m. Sunday, police received multiple reports of gunshots at an apartment complex at 6355 S. Durango Drive, near West Sunset Road, Metropolitan Police Department homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said. Police found a scene at the complex, and were told a man suffering from a gunshot wound had been dropped off at Spring Valley Hospital and Medical Center.

Valenzuela died at the hospital from a gunshot wound of the leg, and his death was ruled a homicide, the coroner’s office said.

On Sunday, Spencer said police were attempting to determine why Valenzuela was at the apartment complex and who shot him. It was unclear Tuesday if police had identified a suspect in the shooting.

Further information was not immediately available.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.