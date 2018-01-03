Coroner identifies man shot trying to get into family’s SUV

The man who was shot to death in the northeast valley after he tried to get into the back of a family’s SUV on Sunday night has been identified by the Clark County coroner’s office as Alonzo Wimberly.

Clark County Coroner's office (Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @vegasphotograph

Alonzo Wimberly, 36, was shot by the SUV’s driver at the intersection of East Alexander Road and Gulliver Street, near North Lamb Boulevard.

The driver flagged down the driver of a black pickup truck that was dragging Wimberly behind it. When the truck stopped, Wimberly tried to get in the back seat of the SUV. Wimberly ignored warnings from the driver before he was shot, Las Vegas police said.

Metropolitan Police Department homicide detectives determined the driver acted in self-defense. Investigators are still looking to interview the driver of the pickup truck, who left the scene before police arrived.

