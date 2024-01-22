Coroner IDs 2 killed in downtown shooting

Chrystopher Chin, 37, and Bryce Gray, 34, died after a shooting Wednesday near Chicago Avenue and Industrial Road.

The Clark County coroner’s office on Monday identified two men killed in a downtown Las Vegas shooting last week.

Chrystopher Chin, 37, and Bryce Gray, 34, died Wednesday after a shooting around 5:30 p.m. in the 200 block of Chicago Avenue, near Industrial Road.

Police said a fight between a group of people in the street escalated to a shooting.

According to the coroner, Chin died at University Medical Center and Gray died at the scene.

Two other people were injured in the shooting, police said.

