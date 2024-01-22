50°F
weather icon Rain
Las Vegas, NV
Homicides

Coroner IDs 2 killed in downtown shooting

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 22, 2024 - 2:42 pm
 
Clark County coroner’s office (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Clark County coroner’s office (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

The Clark County coroner’s office on Monday identified two men killed in a downtown Las Vegas shooting last week.

Chrystopher Chin, 37, and Bryce Gray, 34, died Wednesday after a shooting around 5:30 p.m. in the 200 block of Chicago Avenue, near Industrial Road.

Police said a fight between a group of people in the street escalated to a shooting.

According to the coroner, Chin died at University Medical Center and Gray died at the scene.

Two other people were injured in the shooting, police said.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com.

MOST READ
1
Son of ‘Pawn Stars’ star Rick Harrison dies at age 39
Son of ‘Pawn Stars’ star Rick Harrison dies at age 39
2
Las Vegas entertainment icon stepping down after 61-year career
Las Vegas entertainment icon stepping down after 61-year career
3
Look for these iconic rockers on the Strip in May
Look for these iconic rockers on the Strip in May
4
Hometown stars plan late-summer Las Vegas Strip residency
Hometown stars plan late-summer Las Vegas Strip residency
5
$100K video poker jackpot hits at Las Vegas Valley casino
$100K video poker jackpot hits at Las Vegas Valley casino
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
77-year-old man shot dead in North Las Vegas
By / RJ

North Las Vegas police found the man after receiving reports of shots fired at around 4:30 p.m. Sunday at a residence in the 3900 block of West Alexander Road near Bola Drive

More stories
Coroner IDs man killed in downtown fight
Coroner IDs man killed in downtown fight
5 officers ID’d in shootout with murder, carjacking suspect
5 officers ID’d in shootout with murder, carjacking suspect
‘Beyond devastated’: Father of 7 dies in southwest valley carjacking spree
‘Beyond devastated’: Father of 7 dies in southwest valley carjacking spree
Coroner IDs man killed in northwest Las Vegas apartment
Coroner IDs man killed in northwest Las Vegas apartment
Man stabbed to death in downtown fight identified
Man stabbed to death in downtown fight identified
Murder, carjacking suspect dies after shootout with police in southwest valley
Murder, carjacking suspect dies after shootout with police in southwest valley