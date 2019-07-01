Coroner IDs homeless man allegedly shot by Las Vegas security guard

Max Garcia was found dead of multiple gunshot wounds Saturday morning at a business complex at in northwest Las Vegas.

(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A homeless man, who was allegedly shot to death over the weekend by a security guard at a northwest Las Vegas business complex, has been identified by the Clark County coroner’s office.

Max Garcia, 27, was found dead of multiple gunshot wounds about 8 a.m. Saturday on a walkway of the business complex at 6475 N. Decatur Blvd. Metropolitan Police Department detectives suspect his body had been there for more than seven hours.

The coroner’s office has ruled his death as a homicide.

Metro homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said officers used security footage from the business complex to determine that Garcia was shot and killed around 12:45 a.m. They later arrested Brian William Love, a 26-year-old security guard who was on duty at the time and assigned to patrol the shopping center.

The footage showed the two briefly talking before the guard opened fire, but Spencer said there was no indication that there had been a struggle. Garcia had been asleep on the sidewalk just prior to the shooting.

After that, the footage showed, the guard got into his security car and drove away. Police found him Saturday evening at his apartment.

Love faces one count of open murder with a deadly weapon. Denied bail, he remained in custody Monday at the Clark County Detention Center awaiting a status hearing on Tuesday morning.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.