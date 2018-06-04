Coroner IDs Las Vegas man killed while allegedly choking infant

Las Vegas homicide detectives determined that Reginald Toureau, 40, was shot multiple times on May 29 following a domestic dispute. Toureau was holding a child when he was shot. The child was struck by the bullet that killed Toureau, but is expected to survive.

Las Vegas police investigate a fatal shooting on the 3100 block of Key Largo Drive, near Tropicana Avenue and Pecos Road on Tuesday, May 29, 2018. (Mike Shoro/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Clark County coroner’s office has released the identity of a man fatally shot last week when he was allegedly choking his 3-week-old baby.

Las Vegas homicide detectives determined that 40-year-old Reginald Toureau was shot multiple times on May 29 inside an apartment at 3179 Key Largo Drive by his girlfriend’s brother, who lives in the same complex.

The infant also was critically injured in the shooting, but is expected to survive. Investigators believe that a bullet went through Toureau’s chest and also struck the baby in the stomach.

At the time, Las Vegas homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said that the investigation revealed that Toureau had been involved in a domestic dispute and was choking the infant when he was shot.

The baby’s mother was seen that night running out of the complex gate onto Caspian Springs Drive to meet an arriving ambulance.

As of Monday, county booking logs show that her brother was not in police custody.

