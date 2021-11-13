68°F
Coroner IDs Las Vegas man shot in alley behind home

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 12, 2021 - 6:10 pm
 
Metropolitan police investigate a homicide near the 3700 block of Hazelwood Drive on Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Metropolitan police investigate a homicide near the 3700 block of Hazelwood Drive on Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

A man who was shot and killed behind his home was identified Friday by the Clark County coroner’s office.

Christopher Masters, 48, died Tuesday in the alley behind the 3700 block of Royal Crest Street from a gunshot wound to the torso, according to the coroner’s office.

Officers were initially called at 3:53 p.m. after a report of a shooting and found Masters suffering from gunshot wounds, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Jason Johansson.

Investigators believe two men were in a fight in an alley between Royal Crest and Hazelwood streets, near UNLV, when one man shot the other, Johansson said. The shooter ran off.

No arrests had been made as of Friday.

Anyone with information may call Metro at 702-828-3521.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

